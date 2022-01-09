Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.87.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,769,795 shares of company stock worth $112,807,614. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after buying an additional 1,893,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,950 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after buying an additional 540,508 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

