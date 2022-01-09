LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.02. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 181,251 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $114.31 million, a P/E ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

