Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $3.19 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after acquiring an additional 147,267 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,384,000 after buying an additional 182,003 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE KRC opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

