Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $6.04 Million Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,713 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,723 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ING opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

