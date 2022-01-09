Lincluden Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,104,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,184,000. Pembina Pipeline comprises 3.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBA stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.37, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -820.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

