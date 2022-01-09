Lincluden Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

