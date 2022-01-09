Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $221,371,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203,040 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.19 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

