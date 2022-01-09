Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.79.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.