Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Linde by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 250.8% in the third quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Linde by 1.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 137,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $336.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.67.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

