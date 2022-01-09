Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Linde by 49.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $336.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.73. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.67.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

