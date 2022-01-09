Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Tops $1,281.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $1,281.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,533.84 or 0.99722000 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 132.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 789.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 748,426,731 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

