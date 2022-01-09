Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 52,825 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

