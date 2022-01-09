Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.48.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.38 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $139.11 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

