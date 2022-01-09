Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,329 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $93,041.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock worth $279,196,212. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 1.26. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

