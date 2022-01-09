Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EVERTEC worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after buying an additional 132,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

EVTC stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.92. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

