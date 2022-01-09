Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,141 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.