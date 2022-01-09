Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,770 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $653.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

