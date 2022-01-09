Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,480 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Univest Financial worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 107,887.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at $269,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $924.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

