Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,080 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 358,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $947.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

