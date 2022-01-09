Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,204 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

FBHS opened at $101.32 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

