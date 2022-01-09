Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
NASDAQ LHDX opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Lucira Health has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $37.99.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lucira Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
About Lucira Health
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
