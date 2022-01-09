Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 21,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.02.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,998,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,886. Lufax has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Lufax by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lufax by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.