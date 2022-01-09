Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of LUMO opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

