Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a sell rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $339.67.

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

