LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $675.53

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €675.53 ($767.65) and traded as high as €746.20 ($847.95). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €727.10 ($826.25), with a volume of 446,581 shares changing hands.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($892.05) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($823.86) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €734.00 ($834.09) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €717.25 ($815.06).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €711.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €675.53.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

