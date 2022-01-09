Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 130,944 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 361.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,944 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $21,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $2,698,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $161.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

