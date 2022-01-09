Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 39,789 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,789 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 666.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 9.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in General Mills by 10.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in General Mills by 87.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,037. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.