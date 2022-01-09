Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,526 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $136,417,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $5,374,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

DLTR opened at $140.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

