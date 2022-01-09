Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $19.47 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,403 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $135.93 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -234.36, a PEG ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.78.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.