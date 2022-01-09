Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 32,167 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 22,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

DLR stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

