Madison Wealth Partners Inc Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

