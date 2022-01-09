Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,445,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,067,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

