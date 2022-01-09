MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$30.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.99% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$23.50 price objective (down from C$24.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.14.
TSE:MAG opened at C$18.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.91.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
