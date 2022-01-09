MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$30.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$23.50 price objective (down from C$24.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.14.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

TSE:MAG opened at C$18.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.91.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.