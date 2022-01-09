Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $18.29 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.