Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $18.29 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

