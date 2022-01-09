Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBUU. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.67.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 428.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 34.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 202,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,257 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

