MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $1.84 on Friday. MamaMancini’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

