ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair cut ManTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.67.

MANT stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ManTech International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

