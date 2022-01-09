Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 190,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

