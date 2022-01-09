Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Marten Transport stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 188,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,923. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.