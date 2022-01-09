Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $55,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo stock opened at $254.00 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.16. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

