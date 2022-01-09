Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $400.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $465.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.15.

NYSE MA opened at $369.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $363.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

