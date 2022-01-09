Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.75

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

MMX opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 754,763 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 70.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth $780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at $442,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

