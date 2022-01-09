Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. It operates principally in the USA and Australia. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., formerly known as Wize Pharma Inc., is based in SYDNEY. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of MIGI stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,065,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

