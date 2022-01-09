MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Cap Reaches $838,012.73

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $838,012.73 and $40,732.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,895.74 or 0.99795635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00090013 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00343787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.21 or 0.00462610 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00135759 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001857 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.