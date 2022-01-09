Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64.

About Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF)

Mayfair Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develop mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the exploration of the Fenn- Gib gold property located in the Guibord and Munro Townships in northeast Ontario. Mayfair Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Matheson, Canada.

