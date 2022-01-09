McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

Shares of MCD opened at $267.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.81. The stock has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

