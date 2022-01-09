Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

GIS opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,037 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.