Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

