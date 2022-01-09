Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 707 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 260,844.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $471.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.26. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

