Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,906 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 98,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

CTRE opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

